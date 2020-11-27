BIRMINGHAM — The Arkansas at Missouri football game Saturday has been postponed, resulting in rescheduling of games that include Vanderbilt playing at Missouri on Saturday and the postponement of the Tennessee at Vanderbilt game originally scheduled for Saturday.
The Arkansas at Missouri football game was postponed due to combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Arkansas football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.
The Vanderbilt at Missouri game is a rescheduling of a game postponed Oct. 17. The game will be played at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.
The Tennessee at Vanderbilt game is postponed for the purpose of facilitating the rescheduling of the Vanderbilt at Missouri game. This rescheduling of games allows for the opportunity for all 14 teams to play all of their 10 games in the 2020 season.
“As we continue to adapt to the current realities, it’s important to remain flexible as we move forward in the final weeks of the season,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said.
“Contact tracing continues to be the biggest contributing factor to game interruptions. We will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible.”
The opportunity to reschedule the Arkansas at Missouri and Tennessee at Vanderbilt games will be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule will include Dec. 19 as a playing date.
Dec. 19 is also the date of the league’s championship game.
The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.
