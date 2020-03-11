The Snead State baseball team ran its winning streak to nine games by sweeping Marion Military Institute in its first ACCC North Division series of the season.
Head coach Casey Underwood’s team improved to 14-2.
Parsons 4, MMI 1: Caleb Shiflett limited Marion Military to five hits and one walk in a dominant performance on the mound in the March 7 series opener at Plunkett Field in Boaz. He recorded seven strikeouts.
Cooper Self batted 2-for-2 with a double, one run and one RBI, and Clay Stearns went 2-for-3 with a run to pace Snead State’s offense.
Ryan Godfrey doubled and drove in a run, and John Heacock and Tyler Davis both singled, scored and drove in a run. Julian Sauger contributed a single.
Former Boaz star Judd McKinney pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief for the Tigers. He allowed five hits and two walks while striking out three.
Parsons 14, MMI 4: Snead State exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the first en route to a five-inning rout of the Tigers in the second game of the March 7 doubleheader.
Godrey blasted a solo homer, Sauger doubled and tripled, Heacock doubled and Self doubled, providing some fireworks to the Parsons’ 13-hit barrage.
Sauger batted 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, and Nate Sanderson closed 2-for-3 with one run and two RBIs.
Austin Young finished 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Godfrey 2-for-4 with two runs and Self 2-for-4 with one run and three RBIs.
Evan Veal was 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs, and Heacock went 1-for-2 with a run and one RBI. Jy Lockridge and Stearns each scored a run.
Evan Rightnowar posted the win for the Parsons. He started and tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.
Parsons 4, MMI 3: The Parsons edged the Tigers in nine innings in the third game of the series, which took place March 8 at Marion.
With the score tied 3-3 in the top of the ninth, Self and Sauger delivered back-to-back singles and Godfrey walked to load the bases, all with one out. Stearns’ sacrifice fly to left field plated Self with the go-ahead run.
Snead State’s Davis Burgin muzzled the Tigers in the bottom of the ninth, getting a strikeout, lineout and groundout to end the game.
Burgin earned the victory, pitching the final three innings. He struck out three and allowed one hit.
Brooks Tolbert started and threw six innings. He surrendered six hits and three runs (two earned) while fanning four.
Young powered Snead State’s offense, going 3-for-5 with a double, one run and one RBI. Sanderson closed 2-for-5 with a double.
Self was 1-for-3 with a run and one RBI, and Veal went 1-for-3 with a run. Heacock closed 1-for-3 while Davis was 1-for-4 with a run. Sauger contributed a single, and Stearns got two RBIs.
Parsons 2, MMI 0: The Parsons took the second game of the March 8 doubleheader to complete their series sweep.
Snead State hurlers Turner Hughes and Jacob Collum combined for the five-hit shutout.
Winning pitcher Hughes gave up two hits and one walk in five innings of work. He struck out three.
Collum allowed three hits and a walk in a two-inning relief appearance. He fanned three.
Self’s 3-for-3 performance with one run led the Parsons at the plate. Godfrey doubled and drove in a run, and Veal slapped a double.
Heacock singled and scored, Sanderson singled and Stearns added an RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.