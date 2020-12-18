With a spot in the College Football Playoff basically assured, the Alabama Crimson Tide will look to capture their 28th Southeastern Conference championship Saturday when they take on the Florida Gators in Atlanta.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on CBS. Fans can listen to the game locally on FM 92.7.
The Tide (10-0, 10-0 SEC) comes into the game as the No. 1-ranked team in the nation in the Associated Press, USA Today polls and College Football Playoff polls. Florida (8-2, 8-2 SEC) is the No. 8-ranked team in the nation by the CFP, while ranked 11th in AP and Coaches after losing on their home field to LSU last week. This is the fourth consecutive season the SEC Championship Game has featured a Top-10 matchup. Florida is looking for its first SEC championship since 2008, which came against Alabama.
Only once since 2006 (2014) has the winner of the SEC Championship Game failed to advance to the national championship game. The game, which started in 1992, is in its 29th year. It was a result of conference expansion, which saw Arkansas and South Carolina become the first members added in SEC history. The first two games were played at Legion Field in Birmingham and the game was played at the Georgia Dome from 1994-2016. This will mark the fourth SEC Championship Game played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Alabama and Florida will meet for the 10th time in the SEC Championship Game and the 42nd time overall when the two teams square off on Saturday. The Crimson Tide holds a 27-14 (26-14 NCAA) advantage in the series, including a 5-4 mark in the SEC title game. UA is currently riding a six-game winning streak overall with three straight victories over the Gators in the SEC Championship. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 8-4 in his career against UF, including a 6-1 record at UA and a 3-1 mark in Atlanta. Florida head coach Dan Mullen is 0-9 against UA with all nine losses coming during his time at Mississippi State.
Alabama and Florida are the most frequent matchup in SEC Championship Game history, with Alabama holding a 5-4 lead. For Alabama, it will be their 13th overall appearance, tied with Florida for most in SEC history. The Tide are a SEC-best 8-4 in those games, with their last loss coming in 2008 versus Florida. The Gators are 7-5 in their previous SEC Championship appearances, with their last SEC title coming in 2008. This will be UF’s first appearance since 2016. Alabama currently has a three-game winning streak in the SEC Championship Game versus Florida.
