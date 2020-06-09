TUSCALOOSA — Alabama men’s basketball head coach Nate Oats announced Monday that the Crimson Tide and South Alabama have signed a three-year deal to square off on the hardwood.
The 2-for-1 series is set to take place in each of the next three seasons.
The first game between the Crimson Tide and Jaguars will take place on Nov. 18, 2020, inside Coleman Coliseum, with Alabama returning the trip to Mobile in 2021-22. The final game of the three-year deal will return the teams to Tuscaloosa during the 2022-23 season.
The two in-state foes have played three times in program history, with the Tide holding a 2-1 advantage in the all-time series. Most recently, Alabama captured a 72-50 victory over USA on Dec. 1, 2010, in Tuscaloosa.
In late May, Oats announced the Crimson Tide and Houston Cougars will begin a home-and-home series that will be played during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.
The Cougars will make the trip to Tuscaloosa on Dec. 19, 2020, with Alabama playing the return game in Houston the following year on a date that will be announced later.
“We are excited to have a program of high caliber such as Houston on our schedule for the next two years,” Oats said.
“This is a great opportunity for both programs, because it adds a quality opponent to our schedule while at the same time creating excitement for both fanbases. Playing such quality competition is only going to make our team and our program better.
“Houston has proven to be a perennial NCAA Tournament team that competes for championships each season, so we are looking forward to welcoming them to Coleman Coliseum next year.”
Alabama and Houston have met on four previous occasions, with the last meeting coming more than 40 years ago during the 1979-80 season.
The Cougars own a 3-1 edge in the all-time series, with each of those contests being played on a neutral court.
Last year, the Cougars finished with a final Associated Press ranking of No. 22, ending the season with a 23-8 overall mark and 13-5 in American Athletic Conference play.
