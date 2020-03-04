JACKSONVILLE – Senior Andrew Naismith collected five hits to lead Jacksonville State to a series win over Gardner-Webb with a 15-6 Sunday rout on Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
The Gamecock (5-5) bounced back after the Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-5) evened the nonconference set on Saturday. Jax State opened the weekend with a 9-3 win on Friday.
Sophomore Michael Gilliland turned in another quality start Sunday to earn his first win in a starting role. The Boaz left-hander went five innings to qualify for the win and scattered seven hits. Gilliland posted five of Jax State’s 10 strikeouts as a pitching staff.
Gilliland is second on the team with 12 strikeouts.
Colin Casey was sharp for two innings with three strikeouts. Austin Downey and Sean Rape tossed the final two innings.
The Gamecocks now turn their attention to the opening weekend of the Ohio Valley Conference schedule.
JSU will make the long trek to Charleston, Illinois, to face off against the Panthers of Eastern Illinois in a three-game set that begins Friday at Coaches Stadium on the EIU campus.
First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 3 p.m. The weekend series continues with 1 p.m. starts on Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.