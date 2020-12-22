It may not have been easy, but behind the strength of what may be the best offense in the storied history of Alabama Football, the Crimson Tide captured their 28th SEC Championship on Saturday night with a thrilling 52-46 win over the Florida Gators.
The victory secured the No. 1 seed in the upcoming College Football Playoff, where the Tide will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who secured the last spot in the Playoff even after a 34-10 defeat to Clemson in this past weekend’s ACC Championship Game. The game will take place in Arlington, Texas after the game was moved from The Rose Bowl on Saturday night, due to fan restrictions that have been in place in California the past nine months. The game is set for January 1 and a 3 p.m. kickoff.
In the other semifinal, No. 2 Clemson, the ACC champion, will take on Big Ten champion, No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl following the Alabama-Notre Dame game.
“I’m really proud of our team for the opportunity they created for themselves. They handled a lot of adversity and disruptions during the course of the season to sort of get to this point,” Head Coach Nick Saban said Sunday following the team’s selection to the CFP. “It’s an honor for us to be in the College Football Playoff playing against an outstanding Notre Dame team, who I’d like to congratulate on the great season that they had. Got some really, really good players. And they’ve played well as a team all year long. And, you know, when you play this time of the year you always expect to play against really good opponents. And we’ve been in the playoffs before. And we’re certainly honored to be back there again this year.”
Saban is 12-5 in postseason games at Alabama, earning wins over Michigan (2019 Citrus Bowl), Oklahoma (2018 CFP Semifinal Game at the Orange Bowl), Georgia (2018 CFP National Championship Game), Clemson (2017 CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl and the 2016 CFP National Championship Game), Washington (2016 CFP Semifinal Game at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl), Michigan State (2015 CFP Semifinal Game at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic).
The Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish will meet for the eighth time in the history of the series that dates back to 1973. Alabama trails in the all-time series, 2-5, but came away with a 42-14 victory in the most recent matchup between the two teams at the 2013 BCS National Championship Game.
Saban says that while many things have changed since that 2013 meeting, the overall culture around both teams has remained constant.
“I think the basic fundamental culture we try to create in our program has not really changed that much in terms of helping players be more successful in life or having been in a program, whether it’s personal development, academic support, career development, development as football players,” Saban said. “But how we play on the field, we’ve probably changed as the game has changed. Play a little different style on offense. We were more run the ball, play-action pass, NFL-type offense back in the 2012 days than we are right now. More sort of NFL style but also incorporated a lot of the spread concepts of RPOs and those types of things. So, we’ve kind of evolved a little bit as the game has evolved on the field. But the culture of the program really hasn’t changed.”
One area where the Tide figures to have a huge advantage on the Irish is offense, where Alabama boasts three players who are in the running for the Heisman Trophy, quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris, and wide receiver Devonta Smith. Those three were instrumental in Saturday’s win over Florida, with Harris racking up five touchdowns, Jones throwing for over 400 yards and five TDs, and Smith hauling in 15 passes for 184 yards and a pair of scores. It was the sixth game this season in which the Tide topped 50 points.
“We’re confident in our players,” Saban added. “And we’ve certainly been very productive on offense. And I don’t like to make comparisons. We’ve had some good offensive teams here in the past. Last year’s team had similar numbers. The year before that, similar numbers. So, you know, this has been an unusual year for a lot of teams. So maybe that contributes to it to some degree. But I also think that our players have contributed to their consistency and performance by staying focused on the right things amid a lot of, you know, abnormal things. So gotta give them a lot of credit for their resiliency and their ability to overcome adversity and maintain consistency in what has been, you know, a year full of disruptions.”
Tide announces year-end awards
Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed an audience that included members of the team, coaching staff, administration and support staff following the awards session in which he recapped the 2020 season and stated the goals for the upcoming matchup against No. 4 Note Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff.
The Crimson Tide named four captains on Sunday with Landon Dickerson, Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood and DeVonta Smith as the representatives for the 2020 team.
The complete list of award winners is as follows:
Unsung Hero Award
To the player who has made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least recognition for it
Slade Bolden, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Brian Robinson Jr., Tim Smith, Daniel Wright
Outstanding Senior Scholar
To the senior with the highest GPA
Landon Dickerson, Miller Forristall, Chris Owens
Commitment to Academic Excellence Award
To the player who has demonstrated the greatest commitment and achievement in his academic endeavors during the previous year
Tommy Brown, Darrian Dalcourt, Mac Jones, Shane Lee, Eddie Smith, Paul Tyson
Iron Man Award
To the player(s) who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the Crimson Tide’s year-round strength and conditioning program
Byron Young, Landon Dickerson, Justin Eboigbe, Kendall Randolph
Most Inspiring Player
To the player who affects the whole team by his attitude as well as his performance (voted on by the players)
Landon Dickerson
Pat Trammel Award
To a senior player whose character and contributions to the Alabama Football Team most personify the All-American youth of today and has reflected qualities of Integrity, Character, Importance of Academics and Inspirational Leadership during their time at Alabama
Thomas Fletcher, Joshua McMillon, Chris Owens, Jaylen Waddle
Outstanding Defensive Performer
To the player with the most tackles/points
Will Anderson Jr., Christian Harris, Malachi Moore, Patrick Surtain II
Up-Front Award
To the outstanding lineman from each unit
Christian Barmore, DJ Dale, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Evan Neal
Defensive Achievement Award
To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit
Christopher Allen, Josh Jobe, Phidarian Mathis, Dylan Moses
Offensive Achievement Award
To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit
Jahleel Billingsley, Deonte Brown, Alex Leatherwood, John Metchie III
President’s Award
To a player from each unit who has shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team’s success
Jordan Battle, Landon Dickerson, Miller Forristall, Brian Robinson Jr.
Jefferson County Distinguished Alumnus Award
A former player who has exemplified the principles, values, character and attitude that make a person successful either during a particular life experience or over a period of time
Andrew Zow
Special Teams Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable special teams player
DeMarcco Hellams, Ale Kaho, Will Reichard, Drew Sanders
Offensive Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable offensive player
Mac Jones, Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith
Defensive Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable defensive player
Will Anderson Jr., Christian Harris, Patrick Surtain II
Most Valuable Player Award
To the overall most valuable player on the team (voted on by the players)
DeVonta Smith
Captain Awards
To the players elected by their teammates as permanent team captains (voted on by the players)
Landon Dickerson, Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood, DeVonta Smith
