BIRMINGHAM — The Southern Athletic Association’s presidents council has decided to suspend all conference athletic competition through the 2020 fall season.
Over the last several months, the council has met to weigh the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to plan for the 2020-21 athletic season.
Teams in the Southern Athletic Association are Birmingham-Southern, Sewanee, Berry College, Hendrix College, Centre College, Rhodes College, Oglethorpe University and Millsaps College.
