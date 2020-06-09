The SEC continues to monitor the coronavirus disease and is in regular communications with member institutions and public health officials related to the spread of the disease.
Voluntary in-person athletics activities were permitted to resume on SEC campuses, at the discretion of each university, beginning June 8. During the month of June, NCAA regulations permit only strength and conditioning personnel to supervise voluntary on-campus athletics activities. Organized practices and other required physical activities remain prohibited in all sports.
A current waiver that permits eight hours of virtual film review has been extended through June 30 for all sports. Camps and coaches clinics held by SEC schools are suspended through July 31.
SEC institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.
