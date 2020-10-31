Auburn (3-2, 3-2) hosts LSU (2-2, 2-2) on Saturday for a game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. CBS will televise the 2:30 p.m. SEC West matchup. Listen to the game on FM 95.9, Sirius 133 or XM 388/191.
It’s an “All Auburn, All Orange” game, and the 2010 national championship team will be saluted. A majority of the 17,490 available seats will go to students; Auburn is the only SEC institution to allocate the majority of its limited capacity tickets to students.
Auburn trails the all-time series with LSU 31-22-1. Auburn has the lead 12-8 in games played in Auburn, although LSU won the last matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium 22-21. The home team has won 17 of the last 20 in the series.
Eleven of the last 16 meetings in the series have been decided by seven points or less, including the last four, which have been decided by a total of 14 points.
Since the SEC moved to two divisions in 1992, LSU leads the series 16-12. In 24 of the last 25 meetings between Auburn and LSU, at least one of the teams was ranked at the time of the game. In 14 of those, both teams were ranked.
Auburn is 19-10 in October under head coach Gus Malzahn. Auburn is 7-7-1 on Oct. 31 all-time and 6-4-1 against SEC teams on that date.
The Auburn defense is the only defense in the SEC that has not given up more than 30 points in a game this season.
The 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Seth Williams from Bo Nix at Ole Miss was Williams’ third career game-winning catch.
It was the fourth time Nix has led Auburn on a fourth-quarter drive to put the Tigers ahead for good.
True freshman Tank Bigsby, who leads the SEC in all-purpose average (163.2 yards per game) and ranks third nationally, has accounted for more than a third (10 of 28) of Auburn’s plays of 20-plus yards this season.
Bigsby, who rushed for 146 yards vs. Arkansas, 111 yards and his first career TD at South Carolina and 129 yards and two scores at Ole Miss, is the first Auburn freshman to rush for 100 yards in three consecutive games.
Only Bo Jackson (1982) and Michael Dyer (2010) also rushed for three 100-yard games against SEC opposition as Auburn freshmen.
