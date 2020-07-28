The Alabama Community College Conference has announced the dates for its 2020-21 championship events. The schedule is:
Oct. 23, cross country, to be announced
April 1-3, volleyball, Wallace State, Hanceville
April 6-9, men’s and women’s basketball, Shelton State, Tuscaloosa
April 12-13, men’s golf, Musgrove Country Club, Jasper
April 15-16, women’s golf, Eagle’s Nest Golf Course, Lake Guntersville State Park
April 16-17, men’s and women’s tennis, Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater
April 26-27, NJCAA Men’s Golf Southeast District Tournament, Arrowhead Country Club, Montgomery
May 6-12, baseball, Eagle Stadium, Ozark
May 7-9, softball, Veterans Park, Alabaster
May 14-15, NJCAA Softball Mid-Atlantic Championship, Central Alabama, Alexander City
