The Alabama Community College Conference has announced the dates for its 2020-21 championship events. The schedule is:

Oct. 23, cross country, to be announced

April 1-3, volleyball, Wallace State, Hanceville

April 6-9, men’s and women’s basketball, Shelton State, Tuscaloosa

April 12-13, men’s golf, Musgrove Country Club, Jasper

April 15-16, women’s golf, Eagle’s Nest Golf Course, Lake Guntersville State Park

April 16-17, men’s and women’s tennis, Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater

April 26-27, NJCAA Men’s Golf Southeast District Tournament, Arrowhead Country Club, Montgomery

May 6-12, baseball, Eagle Stadium, Ozark

May 7-9, softball, Veterans Park, Alabaster

May 14-15, NJCAA Softball Mid-Atlantic Championship, Central Alabama, Alexander City

