After a successful first season together, INFLCR is excited to extend its three-sport partnership with Jacksonville State athletics for an additional two years.
“Jacksonville State couldn’t be more excited to extend our partnership with INFLCR and continue to work with such a cutting-edge partner in the field of collegiate athletics,” JSU Athletics Director Greg Seitz said.
“During the past year, INFLCR allowed us to provide tools to our student-athletes that helped them tell their stories like never before. We’re excited to build upon that foundation over the next two years.”
Student-athletes, coaches and staff from the Gamecocks’ football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball programs will now gain access to photos, videos and graphics created by Jacksonville State Athletics and delivered through the INFLCR platform and mobile app to share on their personal social-media channels.
Jacksonville State’s tradition-rich football program was the first sport to launch with INFLCR. More than 100 Gamecock football student-athletes were active on the INFLCR app. Collectively, they had more than 4,000 sessions in the app to view more than 2,500 photos and videos uploaded by the JSU Athletics staff.
Those athletes downloaded and shared more than 1,400 items, reaching an average weekly audience of more than 23,000 on their social media posts.
Jacksonville State basketball also saw extensive athlete activity around content, as athletes came to the INFLCR app to access their photos and videos for sharing on social media.
“We’re very proud to continue to work with Jacksonville State as we enter a new era where athlete storytelling becomes even more important for both the athlete and the programs they represent,” INFLCR founder and chief executive officer Jim Cavale said.
“Jacksonville State has been a big believer in the concept of empowering its athletes with content from the start, and we can’t wait to build on that success.”
INFLCR’s platform helps clients like Jacksonville State University send internal media and national photography content to personalized galleries for each of their athletes, coaches and other brand ambassadors.
Those athletes and brand ambassadors are able to access their content galleries through the INFLCR mobile app, and can then share the content to their personal social media accounts.
After the fact, Jacksonville State is able to measure the increased audience engagement coming from the much-larger collective audience of those athletes and brand ambassadors.
Jacksonville State plans to use this approach to bolster its online presence in a way that impacts event attendance, recruiting, fundraising and other strategic goals.
