Alabama is playing football this fall in a full stadium, and the Marshall County Bama Club has two tickets to each of the seven home games, along with a parking pass.
The club has 100 raffle tickets for sale at $100 each for an opportunity to win the game tickets and parking pass. All money raised will be used for local events to help students apply for admissions and scholarships, or to fund scholarships that will benefit students from Marshall County.
The club will announce the winner following a drawing that will take place before Labor Day.
To purchase raffle tickets, contact Marshall County Bama Club president Dr. Richard Rutledge at 256-226-1296 or rdrutledge@dekalbk12.org, or John Gullahorn at 256-878-1891 or jgullahorn@gullahornhare.com.
