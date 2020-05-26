JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University student-athletes excelled in the classroom during the spring semester despite the COVID-19 outbreak, setting a new mark for the best semester in athletics history.
The 18th straight term to see the department record a cumulative 3.0 or better became the best ever, as all 17 of JSU’s varsity programs posted a 3.2 or higher grade-point average, culminating in a 3.477 across all programs for the spring.
A total of 12 teams earned a 3.5 or better average in the spring, led by women’s golf (3.810) and women’s cross country (3.708). Both indoor and beach volleyball and women’s tennis followed with 3.6 team marks.
The historic spring semester bolstered the athletic department’s 2019-20 academic year GPA to a record 3.31. It tops the department’s previous best mark of 3.26 set during the 2017-18 year.
This year 16 of JSU’s 17 teams finished the academic year with a cumulative 3.0 or better mark, 14 of which registered at least a 3.3.
Beach volleyball earned the highest overall GPA with a 3.685.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.