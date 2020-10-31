Alabama (5-0, 5-0) and Mississippi State (1-3, 1-3) will meet for the 105th time on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN. Fans can listen to the matchup on FM 92.7, Sirius 133 or XM 380/191.
The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series 84-17-3 and won last year’s meeting in Starkville 38-7. Alabama has played more games against State than any other opponent, and the series, which began in 1896, is the fifth-oldest in UA history.
The Crimson Tide enters the contest riding a 12-game winning streak over the Bulldogs.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 17-1 in his career against MSU, including a 12-1 mark while at UA. Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is facing the Tide for the first time in his career.
Saban has been dominant in the month of October during his time in Tuscaloosa. His teams have compiled a 48-2 (.960) mark, with the only two losses coming on the road during that time.
With its 48-17 win at Tennessee on Oct. 24, Alabama has defeated 94 consecutive unranked teams under Saban, the longest streak in FBS history. The current streak began with a win over Colorado on Dec. 30, 2007, in the Independence Bowl. The previous record was 72 games, shared by Miami (1984-95) and Florida (1989-2000).
Over the 94-game stretch, only Ohio State has single-digit losses to unranked opponents with nine.
Alabama will be playing its 15th game on Halloween in program history on Saturday. The Tide holds a 12-2 record on the holiday and is currently riding a seven-game winning streak in games played on Oct. 31.
Alabama’s last Halloween game came in 1998, with the Crimson Tide downing Southern Miss 30-20 in Tuscaloosa.
The Tide’s most frequent opponent on Oct. 31 is Mississippi State, with the two teams squaring off a combined six times, most recently in 1987. Alabama owns a perfect 6-0 mark in those games against the Bulldogs.
Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban will be coaching his second career Halloween matchup as either a collegiate or NFL head coach. Saban’s lone Halloween game came at Michigan State in 1998, as the Spartans dominated Northwestern 29-5.
The Oct. 31 matchup with Mississippi State is also Saban’s 69th birthday.
Through five games this season, Mac Jones has totaled 1,905 yards and 12 touchdowns while sporting a 78.8 completion percentage. His passing yards are the most by any Alabama quarterback through the first five games of a season in program history, surpassing Tua Tagovailoa’s previous program mark of 1,718 passing yards through the first five games of the 2019 season.
Jones’ 12 touchdowns through the air are tied with AJ McCarron in 2012 for the fourth-most through five games to start a season, with the top total being Tagovailoa’s 2019 record of 23 scores.
Jones completed 19 consecutive passes across the Oct. 17 matchup with Georgia and into the Tennessee game a week later.
The 19 straight completions set a new Alabama record for consecutive completions, surpassing Greg McElroy’s all-time mark of 16.
Jones finished 8-of-8 to close out the Georgia game and began the contest in Knoxville by completing 11 passes in a row before an incompletion to break the streak. Jones also completed 13 straight earlier this season.
