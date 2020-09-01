BIRMINGHAM — The SEC on Tuesday announced a selected number of football games to be televised by CBS during the 2020 college football season.
In July, the SEC established Sept. 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.
CBS has selected games for the first two weeks of the SEC football season and four other games later in the fall.
Given the unique circumstances of this season, the SEC requested that its television partners make advanced game selections where possible prior to the start of the season to assist the conference and schools with planning and logistics.
For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.
The “SEC on CBS” games are:
Sept. 26 – Mississippi State at LSU, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 3 – Texas A&M at Alabama, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 17 – Georgia at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 – LSU at Auburn, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 7 – Florida vs. Georgia (at Jacksonville), 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 14 – Alabama at LSU, 5 p.m.
Dec. 19 – SEC Football Championship Game, time TBD
Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson, along with reporter Jamie Erdahl, are CBS Sports’ lead college football announcing team.
The 2020 SEC season will be comprised of a 10-game conference-only schedule. The schedule will include one midseason open date for each school and an open date on Dec. 12 for all schools.
