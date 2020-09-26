Kentucky at Auburn
Saturday, 11 a.m., SEC Network, FM 95.9, Sirius 81, XM 81
Auburn leads the all-time series with Kentucky, which dates back to 1934, by a 26-6-1 margin. The Tigers are 12-2 all-time in games played in Auburn, although the Wildcats won the last meeting there, a 21-14 victory in 2009.
• Auburn is 98-27-2 (.779) all-time in season openers. The Tigers have won 12 of their past 14 openers dating back to the 2006 season, and have won six of seven season openers under coach Gus Malzahn, losing only to eventual national champion Clemson (19-13) in 2016 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Last season, Auburn came from 15 points down to defeat No. 11 Oregon 27-21 in the Advocare Classic in Arlington, Texas.
Auburn is 52-8-1 (.861) in season openers at home, 16-5-1 (.750) in openers on the road and 30-14 (.682) in openers at neutral-site locations. Auburn’s total of 98 season-opening victories is behind only Alabama (100) and Arkansas (99) for the most among current SEC schools.
• Auburn’s 2020 campaign will be its 128th season of college football. The Tigers have 776 wins all-time, 13th-most among FBS schools.
• AU quarterback Bo Nix has a current streak of 191 consecutive pass attempts thrown without an interception, second nationally behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (276).
• Auburn has been ranked in the Associated Press top 10 at least once during the last eight seasons, tying a school-best streak from 1983-90.
• Auburn is opening a season against an SEC opponent for the 17th time since the inception of the SEC in 1933. The Tigers are 11-5 in the previous 16 games, including a current four-game winning streak and wins in eight of the last nine.
The rest of the Tigers’ 2020 schedule is:
Oct. 3, at Georgia, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 10, Arkansas
Oct. 17, at South Carolina
Oct. 24, at Ole Miss
Oct. 31, LSU, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 14, at Mississippi State
Nov. 21, Tennessee
Nov. 28, at Alabama
Dec. 5, Texas A&M
