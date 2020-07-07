TUSCALOOSA — The Alabama men’s basketball team added a late addition to its 2020 signing class as 6-foot-11, 210-pound power forward Alex Tchikou signed his national letter of intent and will suit up for the Crimson Tide next season, head coach Nate Oats announced Monday.
A consensus four-star signee, Tchikou is ranked as the No. 6 player at his position and the No. 36 overall prospect in the nation by Rivals.com. Both 247sports.com and ESPN.com have him listed as the No. 11 power forward, while both have him among the top 60 players in the 2020 class (No. 56 by ESPN and No. 58 by 247sports).
“Alex is exactly the type of front court player we’re looking for in our system,” Oats said. “He’s long and athletic with guard skills. He can shoot and play on the perimeter as a 6-11 wing while also adding rebounding and shot-blocking in the paint.
“Alex’s attitude and work ethic is outstanding, and he has shown tremendous improvement in the past year. Alex has great upside, and we’re confident he will fit in perfect with the gym rats we currently have in our program.”
With the addition of Tchikou, who was originally a 2021 prospect but announced his reclassification last week, Alabama’s signing class has leaped to No. 9 in the country according to Rivals.com and is ranked No. 12 overall by 247sports.com.
He joins other Crimson Tide signees Keon Ambrose-Hylton (Toronto, Ontario/Andrews Osborne Academy, Ohio), Josh Primo (Toronto, Ontario/Royal Crown International), Keon Ellis (Fort Myers, Florida/Florida Southwestern State) and Darius Miles (Washington, D.C./IMG Academy).
The team recruiting rankings do not include another new addition in graduate transfer Jordan Bruner.
Last season at Yale, Bruner earned first team All-Ivy League honors after leading the conference in rebounds per game (9.2) and ranking fourth in assists (3.8 per game) and third in blocked shots (1.7 per game) while adding 10.9 points per contest.
Tide to battle Memphis
Alabama will face off with Memphis each of the next three seasons on the hardwood, Oats announced on Tuesday.
The series will begin with a charity exhibition game to open the 2020-21 season. That game, which will take place on either Oct. 31 or Nov. 1, will be played at Memphis inside the FedExForum, home of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.
The exhibition is being played as a goodwill gesture to raise funds for relief efforts associated with the 2020 global pandemic.
The two teams will then play regular season contests in each of the following two years, with the Tigers making the trip to Tuscaloosa in 2021-22 and the Crimson Tide returning that game during the 2022-23 campaign.
The Crimson Tide and Tigers have played eight games against one another, with Memphis owning a 5-3 edge in the all-time series. However, Alabama has captured three of the last four meetings in the series, including an 82-70 victory in the most recent contest between the teams, which took place Nov. 10, 2017 in the Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Maryland.
Last season, Memphis finished with a 21-10 overall mark and a 10-8 record in the American Athletic Conference. The Tigers were one of the top defensive teams in the nation, leading Division I in field-goal percentage (36.1%) while ranking fifth nationally in 3-point field- goal percentage defense (28%).
