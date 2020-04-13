Jacksonville State joined the NCAA Division I ranks in 1995, and the end of the 2019-20 athletic season marks 25 years the Gamecock program has competed at the NCAA’s premier level.
Over the course of April, fans can help celebrate the silver anniversary by voting for their favorite Jax State moment since the program moved to the D1 ranks.
Each day, a poll will be posted to Twitter and Facebook, featuring a head-to-head matchup between two monumental moments. Fans can choose their favorite milestone to see it advance in the bracket and take home the Gamecock Madness title.
The first two contests decided the No. 8 seed in the Chanticleer and Red & White regions to set the 32-moment field. Voting ends at midnight each night, and the winner of the matchup will be announced the following day.
The bracket will also be updated at JSUGamecockSports.com to reflect the previous day’s voting.
