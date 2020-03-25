TUSCALOOSA — Alabama sophomore point guard Kira Lewis Jr. earned yet another award following the completion of the 2019-20 season when he garnered second team All-District honors by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the organization announced Monday.
Lewis adds to his postseason accolades with the recognition after having picked up first team All-Southeastern Conference and first team United States Basketball Writers Association honors earlier in the month.
The 18-year-old Lewis, who has started all 65 games during his two-year Alabama career, led the Crimson Tide in scoring (18.5 points per game), assists (5.2 assists per game), steals (1.8 steals per game), minutes (37.6 minutes per game) and field goals made (206) and attempted (449). He also led the conference in minutes, ranked third in assists, third in steals and finished fourth in scoring average.
Nationally, Lewis finished 13th in minutes per game and was 44th in assists per game. He also ranked among the top transition players in all of college basketball, ending the year at 5.1 transition points per game, which ranked fourth in the nation.
At Auburn on Feb. 12, Lewis became only the second player in program history to record a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists. He was twice named the SEC Player of the Week this past year and led the team with 28 games in double figures and 10 games of scoring 20 or more points.
On Wednesday, Lewis announced on his Twitter account that he’s entering the NBA Draft process without signing with an agent, which leaves the door open for him to return to the Crimson Tide if he chooses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.