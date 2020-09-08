JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State and Florida International have announced an Oct. 23 rescheduling of their previously postponed game, wrapping up the Gamecocks’ four-game nonconference schedule for 2020.
JSU and FIU were originally scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 3 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Ohio Valley Conference to postpone league play to the spring. They will instead close the Gamecocks’ abbreviated four-game schedule allowed by the league.
The slate will start at Florida State on Oct. 3 in Tallahassee before the Gamecocks host Mercer on Oct. 10 in the only home game during the fall. Oct. 17 will feature JSU’s first trip to North Alabama’s Braly Stadium in Florence since winning the 1992 Division II national championship there. The FIU game in Miami will wrap up the Gamecocks’ nonconference schedule.
“We are excited to be able to find another date to be able to reschedule our game at Florida International,” JSU Athletics Director Greg Seitz said. “Playing at home and keeping those previously scheduled games were very important to us, and we were able to get all of those things done.
“To be able to add a trip to Florida State to that schedule was really the icing on the cake and a huge game for our program and for Jacksonville State University. We couldn’t be happier with our four-game fall schedule.”
All four games will be broadcast in some capacity. The Mercer, North Alabama and FIU games will be streamed on ESPN+, while the platform for the FSU game will be announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference at a later date. They will also be available on the Gamecock Radio Network.
Along with the announcement of the fall slate, JSU also released information regarding what game day will look like at Burgess-Snow Field on Oct. 10. Fans attending the 2 p.m. kickoff will see a significantly reduced capacity, with priority given to season ticket holders and JSU students.
Face coverings will be required to be worn at all times while in JSU Stadium, with the exception of when eating or drinking.
To ensure social distancing for season ticket holders, a three-seat buffer will be added around each ticket block. Season ticket holders will have their seats placed as close as possible to their normal seat locations and will retain the right of first refusal for their traditional seat location for the 2021 season.
Fans will be required to sit in the seat listed on their respective ticket — clustering in unassigned seating areas will be prohibited. For more information or for questions, call the ticket office at 256-782-8499.
Some frequently asked questions about attending the Oct. 10 game are:
Are face coverings required for entry into Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium?
Yes, fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times while in Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium with the exception of when eating or drinking.
Can I move my season tickets to a different location so I can socially distance my family?
The JSU ticket office staff has undertaken this task in order to help accommodate all season ticket holders in the stands. If at any time during a game you wish to move to another location, fans have the option to utilize one of the social distancing sections that will allow for individuals to further spread out.
Why were my seats moved to a different part of my normal section?
Seats have been reallocated in order to ensure that proper distancing guidelines are followed for all patrons. Season ticket holders will have their seats in areas that are as close as possible to their normal locations. When seating capacity is returned to 100 percent, you will return to your original seats from past seasons.
Will JSU students be able to attend games?
Yes, JSU students will be able to attend games. New for the 2020 season, students will have to request individual tickets each game week for that week’s game at JSU Stadium. Sections will be assigned for each student ticket distributed and students will be asked to distance themselves within these sections. Students may request one ticket to each game and will be asked to show their student ID along with their ticket in order to gain admission into the stadium.
Additional information regarding student tickets will be emailed to all JSU students in the coming weeks. Students will need to have a valid student ID in order to obtain their ticket to the game.
Will the Marching Southerners and JSU cheerleaders perform at home games?
Yes, the Marching Southerners and JSU cheerleaders will perform at home games, albeit in ways that may look different than normal. These groups are integral parts of game day and will perform as part of pregame, halftime and during the game. Due to Ohio Valley Conference guidelines, they will not be permitted to be on the field on game days but will nonetheless remain a key part of game days at JSU Stadium.
Will the stadium suites be open?
Yes, the stadium suites will open three hours prior to the game. All food service will be served in each individual suite this season, and will be prepared and served following all health and safety guidelines.
Will the Stadium Club be open?
Yes, the Stadium Club will be open. The Stadium Club will open two hours prior to the game. Food service will be conducted by Proof of the Pudding employees at all times. All food will be prepared and served following all health and safety guidelines.
Can we tailgate on campus?
Yes, tailgating will be permitted on campus. Tailgates are asked to practice social distancing between other tailgaters. Please limit groups to no more than 10 individuals at a tent at one time, and face coverings are required when not eating or drinking.
When is the deadline to renew or purchase my season tickets?
Fans are asked to renew or purchase their season tickets by Thursday, Oct. 1, to ensure that they receive their tickets for the Oct. 10 game.
