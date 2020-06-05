Overall attendance for NCAA football games across all divisions (FBS, FCS, Division II and Division III) drew 47,537,702 fans at home games, neutral-site games and postseason games during the 2019 season.
The number represents a 1.2% increase from the 2018 campaign, and it also represents a 20% increase from the 1999 season and a 148.4% increase from the 19,134,159 fans the NCAA reported in 1948, when it first started collecting attendance figures for football.
Across all divisions of NCAA play, a total of 552,982 more spectators attended a game in 2019 than 2018.
The SEC led all FBS conferences in attendance for the 22nd straight year, averaging 72,723 fans per game with a total attendance of 7,417,759, followed by the Big Ten (65,065 average and 6,311,298 total), Big 12 (57,467 average and 3,792,831 total), ACC (48,243 average and 4,486,578 total) and Pac-12 (46,080 average and 3,594,265 total).
Michigan led all FBS schools again with an average attendance of 111,459 fans per home game in 2019. Five other schools also averaged more than 100,000 fans per home game — Penn State (105,678), Ohio State (103,383), Texas A&M (101,608), Alabama (101,117) and LSU (100,842).
Rounding out the 2019 top 10 leaders for average home game attendance were Texas (96,306), Georgia (92,817), Nebraska (89,348) and Tennessee (87,864).
Other universities with more than 80,000 fans per home game included Auburn (85,765), Florida (84,684), Oklahoma (83,256) and Clemson (80,868).
Michigan has led the nation in attendance for 43 of the past 45 seasons. The two breaks occurred with a No. 3 ranking in 2014 and No. 2 ranking in 1997.
The Wolverines have now played before 100,000-plus fans for a record 293 straight home games, a streak that extends back to Nov. 8, 1975.
LSU led the nation for total fan attendance, attracting 1,280,985 spectators to all of their games in 2019, including home, away, neutral and postseason tilts.
Twelve other teams eclipsed the million mark in 2019 — Ohio State (1,192,291), Alabama (1,173,240), Texas A&M (1,157,835), Michigan (1,152,522), Penn State (1,143,373), Georgia (1,139,382), Clemson (1,071,328), Auburn (1,055,713), Tennessee (1.055,406), Florida (1,026,152) and Wisconsin (1,022,075)
Nebraska continued its NCAA-record streak of 375 consecutive home sellouts, a stretch that dates back to Nov. 3, 1962, at Memorial Stadium.
The stadium has a current capacity of 85,458, and the Huskers averaged 89,348 at their home games during the 2019 season for a total attendance of 625,436 at seven games.
Notre Dame held the second-longest sellout streak at 273 games, which started in 1974 but ended in 2019 with the Navy game.
Oklahoma has the second-longest official sellout streak at 129 games, dating back to 1999 and the first year that Bob Stoops led the Sooners.
TV viewership
The most watched game of the regular season was the Nov. 9 tilt between Alabama and LSU on CBS with 16,729,000 viewers.
Top 10 for viewership also included LSU-Georgia (Dec. 7 on CBS) with 13,703,000; Ohio State-Wisconsin (Dec. 7 on FOX) with 13,642,000; Ohio State-Michigan (Nov. 30 on FOX) with 12,501,000; Alabama-Auburn (Nov. 30 on CBS) with 11,505,000; Penn State-Ohio State (Nov. 23 on FOX) with 9,425,000; Notre Dame-Georgia (Sept. 21 on CBS) with 9,287,000; Baylor-Oklahoma (Dec. 7 on ABC) with 8,700,000; LSU-Texas (Sept. 7 on ABC) with 8,633,000; and Army-Navy (Dec. 14 on CBS) with 7,716,000 viewers.
The top five games all eclipsed the 10 million viewer mark, and all of the top 12 exceeded seven million viewers each. A total of 33 regular season games had more than five million viewers, seven more than the 2018 season.
Eight teams played in three or more games ranked in the top 25 for viewership — Ohio State (six), LSU (five), Auburn (four), Oklahoma (four), Florida (three), Georgia (three), Michigan (three) and Penn State (three).
The Vrbo Citrus Bowl, between Michigan and Alabama on Jan. 1, generated an audience of 14,003,000 viewers, marking ABC’s most-watched bowl game since the 2010 National Championship.
It was the bowl’s fourth-highest audience dating back to at least the 1991 season and its best since the 2008 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.