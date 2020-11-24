AUBURN — The Auburn men’s basketball program will forgo postseason competition for the upcoming 2020-21 season. The NCAA and the SEC have been notified.
The athletics department and university administration, in conjunction with head coach Bruce Pearl, made the decision after careful deliberation and in light of the ongoing matter that surfaced in fall 2017 regarding former assistant coach Chuck Person. Auburn has cooperated with the NCAA and will continue to do so.
The university regrets the impact this decision has on its student-athletes, yet it was made in the best long-term interest of the program. Because of the ongoing matter, the university will not comment further.
“This was a difficult decision but the right decision,” Pearl said. “I hate it for our current players. They lost the opportunity for the postseason last year because of COVID, and now they will miss the postseason again.
“It’s a two-year postseason penalty for them. However, we need to take this penalty now to put it behind us.”
