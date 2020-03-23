JACKSONVILLE — The 15th episode of the “Behind the Beak” podcast is now available for streaming on Apple podcasts, Spotify and at JSUGamecockSports.com/podcasts.
JSU Athletic Director Greg Seitz joins Tyler Brown to talk about the state of athletics amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and Dr. Jeff Ryan, JSU emergency management, discusses the university’s response to the coronavirus threat.
“Behind the Beak” is the official podcast of Jacksonville State athletics. Fans are encouraged to subscribe and follow the podcast to be alerted when new episodes are available.
