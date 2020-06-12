SEC to conduct
virtual media days
The Southeastern Conference will hold its first virtual football media days in 2020, the conference announced Wednesday.
SEC Football Media Days were scheduled for July 13-16 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.
“Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021.”
The virtual event will feature Sankey’s annual “State of the SEC” address, as well as media sessions with the conference’s 14 head coaches and select student-athletes from each school.
The dates and times for SEC Virtual Football Media Days have not been announced.
Auburn selling
Eagle’s Nest seats
A limited number of Eagle’s Nest season tickets are available for the 2020 Auburn football season.
Eagle’s Nest season tickets are $400 each, and all seating is in the east and west upper levels in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Eagle’s Nest tickets are not renewable the following season.
The seating locations are part of the visiting team allotment differential between seasons when the Georgia and Alabama games are on the road.
Log onto auburntigers.com or call 855-282-2010 to buy tickets or for more information.
Walter Camp
recognizes six
Crimson Tiders
Alabama football had six total players named to the 2020 Walter Camp Preseason All-America teams, as announced by the Walter Camp Foundation on Thursday. The six total selections were the most from any school.
Senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith was selected to the outlet’s first team offense. The second-team honorees for the Crimson Tide included seniors Najee Harris (running back) and Alex Leatherwood (offensive line) on the offensive side of the ball, with juniors Dylan Moses (linebacker) and Patrick Surtain II (defensive back) representing the defense.
Junior wideout/return specialist Jaylen Waddle was also named as a second-team honoree as a kickoff returner.
