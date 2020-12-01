TUSCALOOSA — The No. 1 Alabama football team finished out its 2020 home slate with a dominant 42-13 victory over No. 22 Auburn Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide is now 8-0 on the season, while the Tigers fall to 5-3.
DeVonta Smith continued to roll up big numbers, tallying 171 receiving yards on seven catches, including two that went for touchdowns. It marked his fifth game this season with 140-plus receiving yards and pushed him over 1,000 yards for the season.
Smith’s 1,074 yards on 72 catches in 2020 marks the second 1,000-yard season of his career, after tallying 1,256 in 2019. He now has two of the 11 1,000-yard seasons in Alabama history. Smith also bettered his Southeastern Conference and Alabama career receiving touchdown record to 35.
Mac Jones threw for 302 yards on 18-of-26 passing with a career-best five touchdown throws, tying the Iron Bowl passing TD record. Two of his passing scores went to Smith, two to John Metchie III and one to Jahleel Billingsley. It was Billingsley’s first career touchdown.
Najee Harris rushed for 96 yards on 11 carries, including a 39-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Harris has now scored rushing touchdowns in seven of eight games this season, totaling 17.
Josh Jobe led the Crimson Tide defense with a career-best 10 tackles, including five solo stops. The Tide also came away with a pair of interceptions, one by Malachi Moore and one by Brian Branch that included a 30-yard return. It was Branch’s first pick for the Tide.
Christopher Allen, Christian Barmore and Will Anderson Jr. all notched sacks against the Tigers.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix completed 23-of-38 passes for 227 yards. Anthony Schwartz led Auburn’s receiving corps with five catches for 60 yards.
Zakoby McClain led Auburn with nine tackles. Jaren Handy recorded his first career sack.
How it happened
FIRST QUARTER
• 05:10 – UA | Mac Jones found a wide open DeVonta Smith for a 66-yard touchdown to open the day’s scoring.
SECOND QUARTER
• 14:04 – UA | Jones dropped one in the bucket behind the Auburn defense, finding John Metchie III for the score. The 7-yard touchdown capped a seven-play, 66-yard drive.
• 08:51 – AU | Anders Carlson hit from 47 yards to give Auburn three points.
• 06:24 – UA | The Crimson Tide answered quickly as Jones found Jahleel Billingsley for a 24-yard score. The Tide used up just 2:27 and covered 75 yards on only five plays.
THIRD QUARTER
• 10:36 – AU | Carlson hit from 45 for his second field goal of the afternoon.
• 09:08 – UA | Smith caught the short pass and then outran the Auburn defense for a 58-yard touchdown. The drive lasted just three plays and 1:28.
• 04:28 – UA | Najee Harris found a huge hole on the right side and took advantage, rushing 39 yards to paydirt. The rush capped another short drive for the Tide that lasted just 2:07.
FOURTH QUARTER
• 13:27 – UA | Metchie hauled in his second touchdown of the afternoon, catching a Jones’ pass from 24 yards away to add to the Crimson Tide lead.
04:39 – AU | Bo Nix scored on a 1-yard run to put the final score at 42-13. Auburn’s 12-play, 96-yard scoring drive was its longest against Alabama since a 98-yard drive in the 1987 Iron Bowl.
