Thursday, Sept. 3 (7 p.m.) Central Arkansas at UAB, ESPN3

Thursday, Sept. 3 (8 p.m.) South Alabama at Southern Miss, CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Sept. 5 (noon) Eastern Kentucky at Marshall, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 5 (12:30 p.m.) Middle Tennessee at Army, CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Sept. 5 (3:30 p.m.) SMU at Texas State, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 5 (6 p.m.) Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, ESPN3

Saturday, Sept. 5 (6:30 p.m.) Houston Baptist at North Texas, ESPN3

Saturday, Sept. 5 (7 p.m.) Arkansas State at Memphis, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 5 (8 p.m.) Stephen F. Austin at UTEP, ESPN3

Monday, Sept. 7 (7 p.m.) BYU at Navy, ESPN

