Alabama’s Shane Lee and Dylan Moses and Auburn’s K.J. Britt have been named to the 2020 Butkus Award watch list, the Butkus Foundation announced Monday.
Lee, Moses and Britt are among 51 candidates from around the country named to the preseason list for the Butkus, which is given to the nation’s top linebacker.
Four Crimson Tide players have won the award previously, with Reuben Foster taking home the hardware most recently in 2016. Joining Foster on the list of Alabama linebackers to capture the honors are C.J. Mosley (2013), Rolando McClain (2009) and Derrick Thomas (1988).
Lee, a sophomore, was called into duty at middle linebacker as a freshman and put together a solid season in 2019.
He started all 13 games on his way to earning freshman All-America honors from both the Football Writers Association of America and ESPN.com
Paced all league freshmen in tackles with 86 and ranked third among first-year defenders in tackles for loss at 6.5. He finished second on the Crimson Tide defense in tackles and added 4.5 sacks to go with three quarterback hurries
Lee picked off one pass, forced two fumbles and recovered one fumble to round out his first collegiate season.
Moses, a senior, returns to the field after missing the 2019 season with an injury. He’s played in 26 career games with 17 starts.
He’s totaled 126 tackles, including 15.5 for loss, and five sacks in two seasons. He’s also forced a pair of fumbles, picked off one pass and broke up another in his career.
Moses led the Tide defense with 86 tackles in 2018 on his way to being named a finalist for the Butkus Award and earning second team All-America honors.
Auburn’s Britt earned first team All-SEC honors in 2019. He made 69 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss as a junior.
The Butkus Award has been presented annually since 1985 by the Butkus Foundation to recognize the top linebacker in college football. The award is named in honor of college and NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus, who wore jersey No. 51.
The 2020 winner will be announced at the conclusion of the regular season and recognized at the annual “ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show” in December.
Semifinalists are expected to be named Nov. 2 and finalists Nov. 23. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award.
