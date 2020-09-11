Arkansas State at Kansas State, 11 a.m., FOX

Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia, 11 a.m., FS1

Louisiana-Lafayette at Iowa State, 11 a.m., ESPN

Syracuse at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ACC Network

Louisiana-Monroe at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Duke at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC

Georgia Tech at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ABC

The Citadel at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Clemson at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Tulane at South Alabama, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Western Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 9 p.m., FS1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.