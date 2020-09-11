Arkansas State at Kansas State, 11 a.m., FOX
Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia, 11 a.m., FS1
Louisiana-Lafayette at Iowa State, 11 a.m., ESPN
Syracuse at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Louisiana-Monroe at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Duke at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Georgia Tech at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ABC
The Citadel at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Clemson at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Tulane at South Alabama, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Western Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 9 p.m., FS1
