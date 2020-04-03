The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class in March.
Defensive end E.J. Junior, who played for Alabama from 1977-80, was among the 19-member class.
Junior was a unanimous first team All-American in 1980 and helped Alabama to back-to-back national championships in 1978 and 1979.
He will become the 19th member of the Crimson Tide to be inducted, joining Cornelius Bennett, Johnny Mack Brown, John Cain, Harry Gilmer, John Hannah, Dixie Howell, Pooley Hubert, Don Hutson, Lee Roy Jordan, Woodrow Lowe, Marty Lyons, Vaughn Mancha, Johnny Musso, Billy Neighbors, Ozzie Newsome, Fred Sington, Riley Smith and Derrick Thomas.
Four Alabama coaches are also in the hall, including Paul “Bear” Bryant, Gene Stallings, Frank Thomas and Wallace Wade.
Other members of the 2020 class are:
Lomas Brown – OT, Florida (1981-84)
Keith Byars – RB, Ohio State (1982-85)
Eric Crouch – QB, Nebraska (1998-2001)
Eric Dickerson – RB, Southern Methodist (1979-82)
Glenn Dorsey – DT, LSU (2004-07)
Jumbo Elliott – OT, Michigan (1984-87)
Jason Hanson – PK, Washington State (1988-91)
E.J. Henderson – LB, Maryland (1999-2002)
Steve McNair – QB, Alcorn State (1991-94)
Cade McNown – QB, UCLA (1995-98)
Leslie O’Neal – DT, Oklahoma State (1982-85)
Anthony Poindexter – DB, Virginia (1995-98)
David Pollack – DE, Georgia (2001-04)
Bob Stein – DE, Minnesota (1966-68)
Michael Westbrook – WR, Colorado (1991-94)
Elmo Wright – WR, Houston (1968-70)
Coach Dick Sheridan – 121-52-5 (69.4%); Furman (1978-85), North Carolina State (1986-92)
Coach Andy Talley – 258-155-2 (62.4%); St. Lawrence in New York (1979-83), Villanova (1985-2016)
