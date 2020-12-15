AUBURN — Auburn athletics has identified a search firm and advisory group to assist with the search for the program’s next head football coach, Director of Athletics Allen Greene announced Tuesday.
Parker Executive Search Firm from Atlanta will assist the eight-member advisory group. The group includes Auburn University and athletics administration, along with Auburn University alumni and football letter winners.
Members of the advisory group include:
Allen Greene, director of athletics
Lt. General Ron Burgess, executive vice president, Auburn University
Dr. Beverly Marshall, Auburn faculty athletic representative
Tim Jackson, executive associate AD, Auburn athletics
Bo Jackson, Auburn football letterman, 1985 Heisman Trophy Winner
Quentin Riggins, Auburn football letterman, Auburn Board of Trustees
Randy Campbell, Auburn football letterman
Michelle McKenna, chief information officer, National Football League
