EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Jacksonville State men’s basketball team fell 67-61 to Eastern Illinois in the first round of the OVC Men’s Championships on Wednesday at the Ford Center.
The Gamecocks (13-19, 8-10 OVC) managed to whittle a 15-point deficit down to four points in the final minutes, but the Panthers (17-14, 9-9 OVC) were able to keep their distance with a pair of free throws in the end.
Seniors Jacara Cross and Ty Hudson finished out their JSU careers with double-digit scoring efforts in their final game, tallying 16 and 13 points, respectively.
