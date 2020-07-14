AUBURN — The Auburn football team of the decade for the 2010s, featuring a 27-man roster including 12 offensive players, 12 defensive players and three specialists as voted on by Auburn fans, has been revealed.
Highlighting the team are 11 All-Americans and four national award winners, including 2019 LOTT Impact Trophy winner Derrick Brown, 2014 Rimington Trophy winner Reese Dismukes, 2010 Lombardi Award winner Nick Fairley and 2010 Heisman Trophy and national player of the year winner Cam Newton.
The 12-man offensive unit features quarterback Newton, running back Kerryon Johnson, running back Tre Mason, tight end\H-back Philip Lutzenkirchen, wide receiver Emory Blake, wide receiver Sammie Coates, wide receiver Ryan Davis, tackle Greg Robinson, tackle Lee Ziemba, guard Alex Kozan, guard Braden Smith and center Reese Dismukes.
Named to the defensive squad were end Marlon Davidson, end Dee Ford, tackle Brown, tackle Fairley, linebacker Josh Bynes, linebacker Deshaun Davis, linebacker Cassanova McKinzy and secondary players Carlton Davis, Chris Davis, Rudy Ford, Noah Igbinoghene and Jermaine Whitehead.
Specialists named to the all-decade team were place-kicker Daniel Carlson, punter Steven Clark and return specialist Chris Davis.
The decade of 2010-19 saw Auburn win the 2010 BCS national championship (under coach Gene Chizik), two Southeastern Conference titles and three SEC Western Division crowns, make nine bowl appearances and post an 87-45 record.
Just over 70,000 votes were cast during the two-week voting process by fans on AuburnTigers.com.
