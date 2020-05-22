TUSCALOOSA — Alabama and Arizona announced a home-and-home football series between the two programs for the 2032 and 2033 seasons on Thursday.
The first game between Alabama and Arizona will take place in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 4, 2032, with the Crimson Tide returning the trip to Tucson on Sept. 3, 2033.
“The addition of Arizona is another example of the commitment our administration has to creating outstanding schedules for many years to come,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said.
“Arizona is a tremendous football program, and the opportunity to play this type of competition only makes our program stronger while providing a lot of excitement for both fan bases.”
With the addition of Arizona, Alabama has added nine home-and-home series to future schedules, including Texas (2022 and 2023), Wisconsin (2024 and 2025), Florida State (2025 and 2026), West Virginia (2026 and 2027), Notre Dame (2028 and 2029), Georgia Tech (2030 and 2031), Oklahoma (2032 and 2033) and Virginia Tech (2034 and 2035).
