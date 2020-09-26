Alabama at Missouri
Saturday, 6 p.m., ESPN, FM 92.7, Sirius 81, XM 81
Alabama and Missouri will meet for the seventh time in series history when the two teams match up for the 2020 season opener. The Crimson Tide holds a 4-2 advantage in the previous six pairings and has won the last four matchups after dropping the first two games of the series.
The most recent meeting between the two schools came on Oct. 13, 2018 in Tuscaloosa for homecoming, with the Crimson Tide securing a 39-10 victory.
Opening day success under Saban: Alabama has been dominant in season openers under head coach Nick Saban. The Tide is a perfect 13-0 under Saban and has won in impressive fashion. Alabama has outscored its opponents 528-144 in those games and has outgained the opposition, 5,743-2,685.
On the road again: Saturday will be the first time the Crimson Tide has begun a season with a true road game since 2000, when UA traveled west to take on UCLA on Sept. 2. The Bruins handed the Crimson Tide a 35-24 loss in that matchup.
Saturday’s contest with Missouri will also be the first time Alabama has begun its season on the road against a conference opponent since 1999, when the Tide squared off with Vanderbilt, a 28-17 win for UA. Overall, Alabama is 16-11-1 when beginning its season with a true road matchup, including a 12-3 mark over its last 15 games.
Saban in SEC road games at UA: Saban is 44-8 in conference road games with the Crimson Tide. He is 12-1 (.923) in SEC road openers since he arrived in 2007, with the lone loss coming at Ole Miss in 2014. Saban is also 9-0 at Alabama when the Tide’s first Southeastern Conference game of the season is on the road.
The remainder of Alabama’s 2020 schedule is:
Oct. 3, Texas A&M, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 10, at Ole Miss
Oct. 17, Georgia, CBS, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24, at Tennessee
Oct. 31, Mississippi State, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Nov. 14, at LSU, CBS, 5 p.m.
Nov. 21, Kentucky
Nov. 28, Auburn
Dec. 5, at Arkansas
