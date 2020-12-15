FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 1 Alabama football team finished up its 2020 regular season with a dominant 52-3 victory against Arkansas in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Dec. 12.
The win moved the Crimson Tide to 10-0 on the season, while the Razorbacks finished 3-7. It also extended Alabama’s record for the most consecutive 10-win seasons in Southeastern Conference history to 13. The win makes Alabama the only team in SEC history to win 10 conference games in a season.
Alabama took control of the game midway through the first quarter, scoring 49 unanswered points to put the Razorbacks away. The Tide also extended its college-football record of consecutive games scoring at least 35 points to 23 games on a Brian Robinson Jr. 4-yard rushing touchdown just before the half.
Alabama finished the game with 443 total yards, while holding Arkansas to 188 yards of total offense. The Tide defense racked up a season-high eight sacks and forced four turnovers, recovering three fumbles and grabbing an interception.
Alabama’s running back duo of Najee Harris and Robinson Jr. combined for 100 yards and five touchdowns on the day. Jase McClellan led the Tide in rushing with 95 yards on six carries, with most of the yards coming on an 80-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown run.
Miller Forristall and John Metchie III led all receivers, finishing with six catches for 52 yards and five catches for 72 yards, respectively. Mac Jones was an efficient 24-of-29 for 208 yards through the air.
Jaylen Moody and Byron Young had seven tackles apiece to lead the defense, while Will Anderson Jr. and Christian Barmore had two sacks each, accounting for half of the Tide’s total.
Brian Branch snagged an interception in the end zone to set up the Crimson Tide’s final score in the fourth quarter.
Alabama travels to Atlanta for the 2020 Southeastern Conference Championship Game on Saturday. The Crimson Tide will square off with the Florida Gators inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7 p.m. on CBS.
It will be the 42nd meeting overall and 10th in the SEC Championship Game between the two programs, with Alabama holding a 27-14 all-time advantage in the series, a number that includes a 5-4 mark in Atlanta.
The Crimson Tide is currently riding a six-game winning streak over the Gators and has posted three straight victories over UF in SEC Championship Game pairings.
SABAN’S ROAD RECORD: Head coach Nick Saban owns a 79-32-1 (.709) mark in road games across his four career stops, including a 51-9 (.850) mark while at Alabama. After its 52-3 win over Arkansas, Alabama has now won 37 of its last 41 road games dating back to the 2011 campaign.
UNRANKED, NO PROBLEM UNDER SABAN: With its win over Arkansas, Alabama has defeated 98-consecutive unranked teams under Saban, the longest streak in FBS history. The current streak began with a win over Colorado on Dec. 30, 2007, in the Independence Bowl. Over the 98-game stretch, only Ohio State has single-digit losses to unranked opponents with nine. Under Saban, Alabama holds a 102-3 (.971) (98-3, .970 after vacations) mark against unranked opponents.
SCORING 38-PLUS ON THE ROAD: Included in Alabama’s 23 straight games of 35 or more points is a streak of nine straight road games with 38-plus points scored. That streak ties the current Ohio State team for the second-longest stretch of 38 or more points on the road in the Associated Press Poll era (since 1936). The only program with a longer run was Oregon, with the Ducks posting a nine-game streak from 2011-13.
TRIPLE THREAT: DeVonta Smith returned a punt for a touchdown for the first time in his career against Arkansas. The 84-yard touchdown marks the third way Smith has scored this season — rushing, receiving and returning.
HARRIS MOVING UP THE CHARTS: After carrying 14 times for 46 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, Harris has totaled 3,461 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns for his career. Harris stands in a three-way tie with Alabama’s all-time leaders for career rushing touchdowns between Mark Ingram (2008-10) and Derrick Henry (2013-15) at 42.
TURNOVERS, TURNOVERS, TURNOVERS: Alabama’s defense forced four turnovers in the Crimson Tide’s win at Arkansas. The Crimson Tide has forced at least one turnover in 76 of the last 82 contests dating back to the start of the 2015 season. During the current run, Alabama has forced 139 turnovers (90 interceptions, 49 fumbles) and returned 29 of those miscues for touchdowns.
12 IN A ROW FOR REICHARD: Dating back to last season, placekicker Will Reichard has made 12 straight field goals, including all 11 attempts in 2020. Arizona State’s Cristian Zendejas leads the nation with 13 straight made field goals.
