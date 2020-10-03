HANCEVILLE — Wallace State’s women’s golf team opened its fall slate Sept. 25 at Cross Creek Golf Course, winning its fourth consecutive Wallace State Fall Invitational by shooting a 315.
Wallace State’s Lauren Cole was the low medalist, carding a 1-under par 71 in the 18-hole event.
Maddie Nelson and freshman Hannah Sanders, of Albertville, also made the all-tournament team for Wallace State. Nelson finished with a 4-over 76 and Sanders scored an 8-over 80.
The tournament field also included Calhoun, Jeff State, Snead State and Northeast Community College.
“I was very pleased with how our team played, especially Lauren Cole and Maddie Nelson. I was also impressed with our freshmen playing as effectively as they did during their first collegiate tournament,” Wallace State women’s golf coach J.J. Adams said.
“Considering the COVID-19 restrictions we’ve faced at times, we have to be pleased. We look forward to getting better and better.”
The tournament was reduced to 18 holes after the first day was rained out.
Wallace State travels to Athens on Oct. 5 for a Martin Methodist-hosted tournament.
