The Southeastern Conference office in Birmingham announced Friday that all in-person athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether voluntary or required, as well as camps and coaches clinics, will be suspended through at least May 31, based on public health advisories related to continuing developments associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The announcement means there will be no spring football practice or spring games in the league this year.
The SEC had previously announced that in-person athletics activities were suspended through April 15.
In addition, virtual film review that does not include physical activity is permissible.
Effective April 6, activity of this nature will be expanded to four hours per week consistent with an NCAA rule waiver and NCAA legislation, an increase from the previously permissible maximum of two hours per week for players.
Any such activity must be scheduled in accordance with the institution’s established time management policy and must not interfere with required class time for online instruction.
Southeastern Conference member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.
