Florida at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN

Kentucky at Auburn, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Georgia at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Alabama at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPN

Tennessee at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate

Alabama has a 13-0 record in season openers under coach Nick Saban. Auburn is 6-1 in openers under coach Gus Malzahn.

