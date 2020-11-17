TUSCALOOSA — Head coach Nate Oats announced three additions to the Alabama men’s basketball program who have signed their national letters of intent to continue their playing careers with the Crimson Tide.
The trio of point guard JD Davison (Letohatchee, Calhoun High School), shooting forward Jusaun Holt (Roswell, Georgia, St. Francis Day School) and power forward Langston Wilson (Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, Georgia Highlands College) combine to make up the nation’s 10th-ranked signing class according to Rivals.com, while 247sports.com has Alabama’s early signees ranked No. 14 in the nation.
“All three can play on both sides of the ball and are at their best when they are playing in transition,” Oats said.
