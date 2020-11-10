The Auburn at Mississippi State football game set for Saturday has been postponed due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Mississippi State football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.
The game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.
The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.
The Tigers (4-2) return to action Nov. 21 when they host Tennessee at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
The SEC hasn’t announced a network or kickoff time for the Nov. 28 Iron Bowl.
