Alabama will conclude the regular season against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 12 for an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN, the SEC office announced Sunday.
Alabama and Arkansas will meet for the 31st time on Saturday. The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series, 23-7-0 (20-8 NCAA), and has won the last 13 meetings between the two schools.
No. 1 Alabama crushed LSU 55-17 in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Dec. 5 in Tiger Stadium. With the win, Alabama improved to 9-0 on the season and clinched the Southeastern Conference West title, while the Tigers dropped to 3-5.
Alabama took control from the first drive, coming away with touchdowns on its first five possessions and scoring on every possession of the first half, leading LSU 45-14 after two quarters and totaling 469 yards of total offense.
Alabama finished the game with 650 total yards, including 385 passing yards and 265 rushing yards.
Averaging better than 28 yard per catch, DeVonta Smith rolled up 231 receiving yards on eight receptions against the Tigers, with 219 of those yards, along with three touchdown catches, coming in the first half. His three scores extended his SEC and school record for career receiving touchdowns to 38.
Najee Harris also tallied three touchdowns, all on the ground, and totaled 145 yards rushing. Mac Jones finished the night with four touchdown throws and 385 yards on 20-of-28 passing.
The Tide defense held LSU to just 98 yards rushing. Will Anderson Jr. and DeMarcco Hellams led the way for UA with eight tackles each. Anderson also came away with two of Alabama’s five sacks, while Christopher Allen forced and recovered a fumble against the Tigers.
Alabama sets record for points vs. LSU: The 55 points are the most by the Crimson Tide in any game against LSU in series history. The previous record for points by UA in the series was 47 in a 47-3 win in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 10, 1922.
Scoring streak continues: Alabama extended its school record for consecutive games with a score to 264 thanks to Harris’ 14-yard touchdown run on the Crimson Tide’s opening drive.
The Crimson Tide was last held off the scoreboard in a 9-0 loss to Auburn on Nov. 18, 2000. Alabama has a 209-55 (.792) record over the course of the current streak.
Tough to get Saban’s Tide twice: During his tenure at Alabama, head coach Nick Saban has suffered 23 total losses. Of those 23 losses, the Crimson Tide and Saban have had the opportunity to face the team that beat them at a later date on 20 occasions. In those 20 rematches, Alabama owns an 18-2 mark when avenging its previous loss after the 55-17 win over the Tigers.
The only two times the Crimson Tide has fallen in back-to-back games against the same opponent is LSU (2010-2011) and Ole Miss (2014-2015).
The Tide already avenged its 2019 loss to Auburn with a dominant 42-13 win Nov. 28.
