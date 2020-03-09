KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – There was no stopping Samir Doughy on Saturday. The senior opened the game with a 3-pointer and kept the hot hand throughout, leading Auburn to a historic 85-63 win on the road at Tennessee.
Doughty made eight total 3s on the day and finished with 32 points, one shy of his career high. The Tigers never trailed after that first one and pulled away down the stretch to earn the biggest victory in Knoxville in program history at 22 points.
“That’s about as good as we can play,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “I felt like we controlled the game with the things that we did. We got open looks, and the kids knocked them down.
“Samir Doughty showed why he should be a first-team all-conference player. A lot of the pieces kind of came together.”
For Doughty, it didn’t matter if he was in the corner or at the top of the key or three feet behind the 3-point arc, he was feeling it. He finished 10-of-17 from the field and 8-of-13 from deep.
With 32 points, Doughty is the first Auburn player with 30 or more points in a road SEC game since Quan Powell scored 31 at Mississippi State in 2008.
