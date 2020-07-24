JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State football fans will hear one familiar voice replacing another for the 2020 football season.
Longtime color analyst Ray Hammett has announced his retirement from the role he spent 19 seasons in alongside play-by-play announcer Mike Parris. Filling that vacancy will be JSU Athletic Hall of Famer and former All-American defensive back Eric Mims.
Parris didn’t have far to look before finding a replacement when Hammett informed the veteran broadcaster of his plans for retirement.
“How do you replace a Ray Hammett?” Parris asked himself. “You get a hall of famer and an All-American. I’ve known Eric for a long time. I did some of his games when he was in high school at Walter Wellborn and called every game he played at JSU.
“He was a tremendous player and I enjoyed watching him play in his four years here, but even more than that, he is a high-class guy.”
Mims was a defensive back for the Gamecocks from 1994-97 and is still the school’s record holder for career tackles with 378, one of just two players in school history with at least 300 tackles.
He is also the school’s single-season record holder for tackles with 145 in 1997, while his 129 in 1996 are second on that list. His 104 in 1995 are ninth.
On Sept. 14, 1996, at Nicholls State, Mims racked up a school-record 33 tackles, 12 more than any other Gamecock has recorded in a single game.
In that 1996 season, Mims had only one game where he didn’t record at least 10 tackles, and he ended up on several NCAA Division I-AA All-America teams. He was inducted into the JSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.
Hammett, also a former JSU player, spent 11 years as color analyst on the Gamecock Football Network from 1992-2002 and called Mims’ hall of fame career alongside Parris.
Hammett then served as analyst on JSU’s home television broadcasts from 2005-11 before rejoining Parris in the booth in 2012.
“Providing color for JSU has been a highlight of my life,” Hammett said. “I’ve been blessed to be able to coach for several years and spend 43 years in education, and the 19 years that I was able to work with Mike have been a dream come true.
“Actually, I never would’ve dreamed it would be what it has been. It’s been a fun, fun ride to be able to be around such a great institution and program.”
Hammett was alongside Parris for some of the most iconic moments in JSU’s storied football history. His first season in the booth was JSU’s 1992 Division II national title run.
“Ray has been a great asset to our radio network over the years and has also been a friend to me and to Gamecock Athletics for a long time,” JSU Athletics Director and former Sports Information Director Greg Seitz said. “I can’t express enough appreciation for all that he’s done for JSU and wish him well in his retirement.”
