HANCEVILLE — Wallace State Community College athletics had four programs named Alabama Community College Conference Academic Teams of the Year for the 2019-20 academic year in a list released by the league on Thursday.
Additionally, Wallace State athletics had 100 individuals named to the spring 2020 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll. Each student on the list maintained a grade-point average of 3.00 or higher to earn recognition.
Wallace State’s men’s and women’s cross country teams and the softball and volleyball teams were each named ACCC Academic Teams of the Year, registering the top GPA in their respective sports among conference counterparts.
Wallace State’s women’s cross country compiled a school-best 3.75 GPA followed by softball with a 3.63 GPA, volleyball with a 3.54 GPA and men’s cross country with a 3.28 GPA.
Wallace State’s cross country teams are coached by Stan Narewski. A.J. Daugherty is the softball coach and Randy Daniel the volleyball coach.
The college’s baseball and men’s golf programs also received recognition on the list. Baseball put together a 3.16 GPA and men’s golf a 3.10.
Wallace State athletes from The Reporter’s coverage area who earned a spot on the Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll are:
Softball: Lauren Quigley and Katie Wood, both of Guntersville
Volleyball: Karlee Hale, of Geraldine
Baseball: Caleb Marsh, of Albertville
Women’s tennis: Crissy Cruz, of Douglas
ACCC spring sports ended in March due to COVID-19.
