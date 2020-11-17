Auburn football fans can become a permanent part of the program’s Tiger Walk tradition with a personalized, engraved brick at iconic Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Bricks will be prominently placed on the plaza outside of the Harbert Family Recruiting Center to commemorate Auburn fans, family members, classmates and friends who exemplify the Auburn Creed.
The tradition of Tiger Walk began in the 1960s when groups of students would walk the streets of Auburn to greet the team and get autographs. Now, tens of thousands of Auburn fans line South Donahue Drive on gamedays to cheer on the team as it heads into Jordan-Hare Stadium. Tiger Walk has grown to become one of the most treasured and imitated traditions in all of college sports.
Tiger Walk bricks are the perfect gift for any Auburn fan this holiday season. In addition to the brick being placed at Jordan-Hare Stadium, replica bricks can also be purchased for display in your home, office or wherever you choose.
Every brick purchased will include a certificate of recognition that shows the location where the brick is placed, as well as the inscription on the brick.
To purchase a Tiger Walk Brick, log onto https://frsengraving.com/tigerwalkbricks/#/.
Please note the following deadline:
Nov. 22 – Deadline to order replica bricks and display cases for Christmas delivery
Nov. 30 – Deadline to order printed keepsake certificate for Christmas delivery
Dec. 11 – Deadline to order brick with digital printable certificate
