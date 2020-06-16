JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State men’s basketball team will open its 2020-21 season at Coleman Coliseum against Alabama on Nov. 10.
This game against the in-state opponent marks the fifth matchup against a Southeastern Conference member since the 2013-14 season, and continues a string of at least one Power 5 team to appear on JSU’s schedule over the past eight years.
“It’s going to be a tough opener,” JSU head coach Ray Harper said. “Nate Oats is someone whom I respect a great deal and I appreciate him for this great opportunity.
“Alabama has the potential to be a top-25 team this season. It is going to be a challenge, but that is what we look for in a nonconference opponent.”
The contest between the Gamecocks and Crimson Tide will be the 14th meeting between the two programs and the first since Dec. 29, 2015. Jax State’s last trip to Tuscaloosa saw the matchup go into overtime before JSU fell 67-59 in the final nonconference game of the 2015-16 season.
JSU owns one win over the Tide in its 13 matchups prior, winning 67-64 on the road in 1952-53 under Jacksonville State Athletics Hall of Fame coach Ray Wedgeworth.
It stands as the Gamecocks’ lone win over a current Southeastern Conference opponent.
Wedgeworth is a Guntersville native and was inducted into the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame in 2004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.