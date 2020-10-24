Auburn visits Ole Miss on Saturday morning for a game against the Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game kicks off at 11. The SEC West matchup, the Tigers’ second consecutive road contest, will be televised on the SEC Network.
Auburn leads 33-11 all-time against Ole Miss. The Tigers have won four straight in the series, outscoring the Rebels 135-82. Auburn has won 12 of the 15 games played in Oxford, including a 31-16 victory in 2018.
Eleven of the last 16 games in the series have been decided by double digits. Auburn has a 9-2 record in those games. Prior to the last 15 games, the previous five games were decided by eight points or fewer.
“We’re looking forward to going to Ole Miss and playing those guys on the road,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said.
“Both teams are coming off tough road losses. When you look at them, they’re a better team than their record. They could’ve won a couple of those games and had opportunities.
“When you look at their offense, they have one of the best offenses, statistically up to this point. They’ve played some good defenses, too.”
Auburn has had some huge rushing performances in the 10 meetings against Ole Miss with Malzahn on the Tigers’ staff. Auburn’s leading rushers in those games have averaged 157.3 yards on the ground (1,573 combined rushing yards) and have scored a total of 11 rushing touchdowns. In eight of those 10 games, the Tigers’ leading rusher has gained at least 138 yards. Auburn is 9-1 in those games.
Auburn is 315-166-18 (.649) all-time in October. Auburn’s October home record is 173-35-3 (.828). Away from Auburn, the Tigers are 142-131-15 (.518) in October.
Against Arkansas, Tank Bigsby (146 rush yds) and Anthony Schwartz (100 rec yds) gave Auburn its rst 100-yard rushing/receiving tandem in an SEC game since since the 2017 Alabama contest (Kerryon Johnson and Ryan Davis)
Colby Wooden leads Auburn and is tied for second in the SEC with five tackles for loss this season, including two in each of his last two games. Wooden has recorded at least one in three of four games this season
Zakoby McClain ranks fourth nationally in total tackles, averaging 11.3 per game
With 268 all-purpose yards against Arkansas (146 rush, 16 rec, 106 KOR), Bigsby posted just one of 10 performances of 250+ all-purpose yards in Auburn history and the first since 2013 (Tre Mason 312 yds in the SEC championship game vs. Missouri).
“Just how physical he is running,” Malzahn said of Bigsby. “He looks like an Auburn running back to me. He’s running with great passion and that’s a good thing. It fits, too.
“He’s been able to run the ball effectively. He’s broken tackles. Our offensive line really took that next step with running the football. We just need to keep building upon those things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.