TUSCALOOSA — The Alabama men’s basketball team will begin the 2020-21 season ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll, which was released on Thursday.
It’s the first time the Crimson Tide will open the campaign among the nation’s top 25 teams since the 2017-18 campaign.
The Associated Press’ top 25 preseason poll was released last week, in which Alabama received 50 votes to be ranked (No. 29). Meanwhile, the Tide was also ranked No. 14 in Blue Ribbon Basketball Yearbook preseason rankings, while Stadium had the Tide at No. 18 nationally.
UA was one of three SEC teams ranked in the USA Today top 25 poll, joining No. 9 Kentucky and No. 14 Tennessee.
Alabama returns four starters and seven letter winners from last season’s team, while also returning three players who sat out last season in Juwan Gary, Jahvon Quinerly and James Rojas. In addition, UA signed the nation’s ninth-ranked class and welcomes six new faces who are all expected to contribute in the upcoming campaign.
