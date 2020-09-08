Freshman tight end Jacob Hopper of Sardis made his college football debut for South Alabama on Sept. 3, as the Jaguars knocked off Southern Miss 32-21 at Hattiesburg in the first meeting between the programs.
The Jaguars posted their first road win in three years.
USA quarterback Desmond Trotter passed for 299 yards and two touchdowns. Jalen Tolbert caught six passes for 169 yards and both scores, and Jalen Wayne had six catches for 101 yards.
South Alabama (1-0) returns home to face Tulane in the first game at the new Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
