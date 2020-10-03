South Carolina (0-1, 0-1) at Florida (1-0, 1-0)

11 a.m., ESPN, Sirius 121, XM 383/81

Gators lead the series 28-9-3

Missouri (0-1, 0-1) at Tennessee (1-0, 1-0)

11 a.m., SEC Network, Sirius 105, XM 384/190

Tigers lead the series 5-3

Ole Miss (0-1, 0-1) at Kentucky (0-1, 0-1)

3 p.m., SEC Network, Sirius 135, XM 390/191

Rebels lead the series 27-14-1

Arkansas (0-1, 0-1) at Mississippi State (1-0, 1-0)

6 p.m., SEC Network Alternate Channel, Sirius 105, XM 383/190

Razorbacks lead the series 16-13-1

LSU (0-1, 0-1) at Vanderbilt (0-1, 0-1)

6:30 p.m., SEC Network, Sirius 81/135, XM 81/191

Tigers lead the series 23-7-1

